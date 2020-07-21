The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
Leading candidate to turn down job of Health Ministry director of public health
As the Health Ministry struggles to find a suitable candidate agreeing to head its battle against the coronavirus, the ministry is reportedly having another staffing crisis.
Dr. Salman Zarka, the leading candidate to become the ministry’s new director of public health instead of Siegal Sadetzki, has refused, Channel 12 reports.
Zarka, the manager of Ziv Medical Center in Safed and an expert on public health, will notify Health Minister Yuli Edelstein that he is turning down the offer because “he has no chance of being successful in the job,” an unnamed associate of Zarka is quoted as saying.
The associate says Zarka won’t get sufficient authority, especially in light of the pending appointment of an official heading the campaign to contain the pandemic.
“He would have been criticized and wasted his time in battles with officials in the ministry.”
Sadetzki resigned earlier this month, criticizing the authorities’ handling of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and describing a chaotic and ineffective approach to tackling the crisis in a lengthy post to her Facebook page.
US defense secretary says he plans to visit China this year
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper says he plans to visit China this year, as Washington takes a tougher stance against Beijing in the disputed South China Sea.
Esper says he has spoken to his Chinese counterpart several times and hopes to make the trip by year’s end.
He tells a seminar that one of the goals of the trip will be to “establish the systems necessary for crisis communications and reinforce our intentions to openly compete in the international system in which we all belong.”
— AFP
Former Jerusalem deputy mayor facing bribery charges, pending a hearing
Prosecutors notify Meir Turgeman, a former deputy mayor of Jerusalem, that they intend to indict him for bribery and other corruption offenses, pending a hearing.
Turgeman is accused of receiving more than NIS 350,000 ($102,000) in bribes, fraud, breach of trust, tax offenses and stealing almost NIS 70,000, according to a statement by the state prosecution.
Five others, including Turgeman’s son, will also be charged with bribery, breach of trust, obstruction of justice and forging evidence.
Terrorist who killed Ari Fuld in West Bank sentenced to life in prison
A West Bank military court sentences a Palestinian teenager to life in prison over the murder of Israeli-American Ari Fuld in a 2018 stabbing terror attack at the West Bank’s Gush Etzion Junction, Hebrew-language media reports.
The Judea Military Court also orders 17-year-old Khalil Jabarin to pay an unspecified sum to Fuld’s family as compensation.
The court earlier this year convicted Jabarin of one count of intentionally causing death — the court’s equivalent of murder — and three counts of attempted murder.
Jabarin stabbed Fuld, a father of four, multiple times in the back and neck as he was standing outside a supermarket near the Gush Etzion Junction in the central West Bank.
After he was stabbed, Fuld pursued and shot his assailant, who was attempting to attack a shop employee, possibly saving her life. He then collapsed and was rushed to a hospital, but succumbed to his wounds.
Culture minister slams Edelstein, says lockdown shouldn’t be on the table
Culture Minister Asaf Zamir (Blue and White) criticizes Health Minister Yuli Edelstein who said earlier that the decision by a Knesset committee to reopen restaurants will bring a new lockdown upon Israel.
“The world ‘lockdown’ shouldn’t even be in our lexicon,” Zamir says.
“The economic ramifications of the coronavirus will be more severe than the health ones.”
Iran reports record daily toll of 229 coronavirus deaths
Iran reports a new single-day record death toll of 229 from the novel coronavirus, after weeks of rising numbers in the Middle East’s worst-hit country.
“Sadly, we lost 229 of our compatriots to the COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours,” health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari says.
“This raises the overall toll to 14,634,” she says in televised remarks.
Iran announced its previous record COVID-19 death toll of 221 on July 9.
The Islamic Republic has been battling a resurgence of the virus, with official figures showing a rise in both new infections and deaths since a two-month low in May.
Lari also raises the country’s caseload to 278,827, with 2,625 more people testing positive for the disease in the past day.
— AFP
Palestinians confirm 248 new West Bank coronavirus cases
The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry reports 403 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours. Of them, 248 infections have been confirmed in the West Bank, with an additional 155 among Palestinians in Israeli-controlled East Jerusalem, which the PA counts in its own statistics.
Hebron remains the center of the West Bank coronavirus outbreak with 119 new cases. However, dozens of cases are also spreading in refugee camps around the West Bank, including outside of Ramallah and in the Jordan Valley, the PA Health Ministry reports.
Despite strict lockdown restrictions implemented by the PA in West Bank areas it controls, the coronavirus curve continues to sharpen, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Saturday.
A total of 63 West Bank Palestinians have died from coronavirus since the pandemic began there in March.
— Aaron Boxerman
