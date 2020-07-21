Barbash agrees to head national campaign against COVID-19 — report

Three settlers have been arrested over their involvement in a violent clash with Palestinians earlier this month in which details are contested by both sides.

Police say they arrested the three men yesterday because they are suspected of firing the gunshots that injured two Palestinians in the northern West Bank on July 5. One of them has been remanded until Sunday and the two others have been remanded until Thursday.

The two Palestinians had been hospitalized in moderate and light condition respectively in the nearby Salfit governorate, the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry said at the time.

Four settlers were lightly injured by thrown stones during the melee and taken to Kfar Saba’s Meir Medical Center for treatment.

Police did not specify who instigated the clash.

The Honenu right-wing legal aid group accuses police of “backing Arab terror,” saying the settlers had been attacked and fired in self-defense to save themselves from “lynching.”