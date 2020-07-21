The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
Netherlands suspends aid to group that employed alleged Palestinian terrorists
The Dutch government has said it is suspending its contributions to a Palestinian organization that had used the subsidies to pay salaries to suspected terrorists.
The office of Sigrid Kaag, the Netherlands’ minister for foreign trade and development cooperation, told parliament yesterday that the Ramallah-based Union of Agricultural Work Committees used the money to pay two men in Israeli custody who are standing trial for the murder of a 17-year-old girl in a 2019 terror attack.
Samer Arbid and Abdul Razeq Farraj are alleged to be members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terror organization and had worked for the Union of Agricultural Work Committees alongside their alleged involvement with that terror group.
Kaag announces the suspension of funding while answering a parliamentary query by the Freedom Party, the Christian Union and the Reformed Political Party. The information about the two suspects came from research by the Israel-based NGO Monitor group, which examines the activity of nongovernmental organizations involved in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
According to the research, the Union of Agricultural Work Committees has received about $23 million in subsidies from the Dutch government since 2010.
That funding was suspended indefinitely on July 9 pending an investigation of “possible ties” between the Union of Agricultural Work Committees and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a spokesperson for Kaag writes in a reply to the query.
— JTA
Barbash to get broad authority, appointment to be announced this evening — report
The Haaretz daily says Gabi Barbash’s appointment as head of the national campaign against the coronavirus will be officially announced this evening in a press conference.
The unsourced report says the agreement came after a series of conversations between Barbash, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.
Barbash will reportedly receive relatively broad authority, more than merely heading the coronavirus testing apparatus.
Likud MK Sa’ar defends ‘rebel’ lawmaker after attacks from Netanyahu allies
A senior member of the Likud ruling party and an internal rival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extends support to MK Yifat Shasha-Biton, head of the Knesset’s coronavirus committee, who is under fire by the party leadership after she twice overturned government-issued coronavirus restrictions.
MK Gideon Sa’ar, who lost to Netanyahu in the last Likud leadership primary, responds to claims that Shasha-Biton, also from Likud, is catering to narrow interests at the expense of the public.
“We are in a long and severe crisis, and public trust is vital for success,” Sa’ar tweets. “Real parliamentary oversight isn’t an ‘interest’ of the Knesset. It is needed both to reach better results and to build public trust.”
Media: Barbash to be appointed today; no confirmation by Health Ministry
Hebrew-language media reports that Prof. Gabi Barbash will be appointed later today to head the national campaign against the coronavirus, without citing a source.
There is no official confirmation by the Health Ministry or any other government source.
Barbash agrees to head national campaign against COVID-19 — report
Prof. Gabi Barbash has agreed to head the national battle against the coronavirus, Channel 12 reports.
The appointment comes after several days of talks, presumably over what powers he will have.
Barbash has previously served as Health Ministry director general and headed Tel Aviv’s Ichilov hospital for many years.
Labor federation threatens more strikes if no solution for social workers
The leader of the Histadrut labor federation threatens that additional public sector workers could go on strike if the government doesn’t reach an agreement with social workers to improve their working conditions.
Arnon Bar David meets with Inbal Hermoni, head of Israel Union of Social Workers, whose members launched an open-ended general strike earlier this month after failing to reach a deal with the Finance Ministry following repeated negotiations.
A statement from the Histadrut says Bar David warned during the meeting that other public sector employees could go on strike in solidarity with social workers, without further elaborating.
He pledged the Histadrut will begin paying NIS 1,000 to all striking workers out of its strike fund in the coming days, the statement says. Bar David and Hermoni also coordinated positions ahead of the latter’s expected meeting later today with Finance Minister Israel Katz.
Police arrest 3 settlers over July 5 violent clash with Palestinians
Three settlers have been arrested over their involvement in a violent clash with Palestinians earlier this month in which details are contested by both sides.
Police say they arrested the three men yesterday because they are suspected of firing the gunshots that injured two Palestinians in the northern West Bank on July 5. One of them has been remanded until Sunday and the two others have been remanded until Thursday.
The two Palestinians had been hospitalized in moderate and light condition respectively in the nearby Salfit governorate, the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry said at the time.
Four settlers were lightly injured by thrown stones during the melee and taken to Kfar Saba’s Meir Medical Center for treatment.
Police did not specify who instigated the clash.
The Honenu right-wing legal aid group accuses police of “backing Arab terror,” saying the settlers had been attacked and fired in self-defense to save themselves from “lynching.”
Jerusalem councilman in virus quarantine shows up for discussion, causing panic
A Jerusalem Municipality meeting is abruptly halted after Councilman Yohanan Weitzman (United Torah Judaism) shows up even though he is supposed to be in coronavirus quarantine.
Weitzman, whose daughter was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, claims he doesn’t need to be in isolation, Hebrew-language media reports.
But other council members disagree and refuse to continue the discussion until he leaves. Everyone leaves the hall and a security guard is summoned.
סערה בוועדת המכרזים בירושלים: בתו של חבר מועצת העיר יוחנן ויצמן נמצאה חיובית לקורונה והוא הופיע לדיון חשוב העוסק במרכז לגוף שמחלל שבת. ויצמן טוען שהוא לא צריך בידוד וחברי המועצה האחרים מתעקשים שיעזוב את המקום. pic.twitter.com/5V4XAwMrD5
— ארי קלמן Ari kalman (@aronkalman1) July 21, 2020
Rival Palestinian factions meet in Gaza to discuss joint rally
Senior Fatah and Hamas officials are meeting today in Gaza to discuss a planned joint rally to be held in the coming days, according to Hamas-linked Al-Resalah news.
Leaders of the rival Palestinian movements are scheduled to speak, including Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh.
“This will begin a new era of relations between Hamas and Fatah,” says Hamas senior official Hussam Badran.
A violent conflict between the two movements resulted in Hamas expelling Fatah from the Gaza Strip in 2007. Since then, several unsuccessful attempts have been made to create a unified Palestinian political front. Although Abbas speaking in a joint rally with Hamas in Gaza could be a major symbolic step in that direction, many Palestinians remain deeply skeptical that the two parties are serious about reaching an accord.
— Aaron Boxerman
Leading candidate to turn down job of Health Ministry director of public health
As the Health Ministry struggles to find a suitable candidate agreeing to head its battle against the coronavirus, the ministry is reportedly having another staffing crisis.
Dr. Salman Zarka, the leading candidate to become the ministry’s new director of public health instead of Siegal Sadetzki, has refused, Channel 12 reports.
Zarka, the manager of Ziv Medical Center in Safed and an expert on public health, will notify Health Minister Yuli Edelstein that he is turning down the offer because “he has no chance of being successful in the job,” an unnamed associate of Zarka is quoted as saying.
The associate says Zarka won’t get sufficient authority, especially in light of the pending appointment of an official heading the campaign to contain the pandemic.
“He would have been criticized and wasted his time in battles with officials in the ministry.”
Sadetzki resigned earlier this month, criticizing the authorities’ handling of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and describing a chaotic and ineffective approach to tackling the crisis in a lengthy post to her Facebook page.
US defense secretary says he plans to visit China this year
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper says he plans to visit China this year, as Washington takes a tougher stance against Beijing in the disputed South China Sea.
Esper says he has spoken to his Chinese counterpart several times and hopes to make the trip by year’s end.
He tells a seminar that one of the goals of the trip will be to “establish the systems necessary for crisis communications and reinforce our intentions to openly compete in the international system in which we all belong.”
— AFP
Former Jerusalem deputy mayor facing bribery charges, pending a hearing
Prosecutors notify Meir Turgeman, a former deputy mayor of Jerusalem, that they intend to indict him for bribery and other corruption offenses, pending a hearing.
Turgeman is accused of receiving more than NIS 350,000 ($102,000) in bribes, fraud, breach of trust, tax offenses and stealing almost NIS 70,000, according to a statement by the state prosecution.
Five others, including Turgeman’s son, will also be charged with bribery, breach of trust, obstruction of justice and forging evidence.
Terrorist who killed Ari Fuld in West Bank sentenced to life in prison
A West Bank military court sentences a Palestinian teenager to life in prison over the murder of Israeli-American Ari Fuld in a 2018 stabbing terror attack at the West Bank’s Gush Etzion Junction, Hebrew-language media reports.
The Judea Military Court also orders 17-year-old Khalil Jabarin to pay an unspecified sum to Fuld’s family as compensation.
The court earlier this year convicted Jabarin of one count of intentionally causing death — the court’s equivalent of murder — and three counts of attempted murder.
Jabarin stabbed Fuld, a father of four, multiple times in the back and neck as he was standing outside a supermarket near the Gush Etzion Junction in the central West Bank.
After he was stabbed, Fuld pursued and shot his assailant, who was attempting to attack a shop employee, possibly saving her life. He then collapsed and was rushed to a hospital, but succumbed to his wounds.
Culture minister slams Edelstein, says lockdown shouldn’t be on the table
Culture Minister Asaf Zamir (Blue and White) criticizes Health Minister Yuli Edelstein who said earlier that the decision by a Knesset committee to reopen restaurants will bring a new lockdown upon Israel.
“The world ‘lockdown’ shouldn’t even be in our lexicon,” Zamir says.
“The economic ramifications of the coronavirus will be more severe than the health ones.”
Iran reports record daily toll of 229 coronavirus deaths
Iran reports a new single-day record death toll of 229 from the novel coronavirus, after weeks of rising numbers in the Middle East’s worst-hit country.
“Sadly, we lost 229 of our compatriots to the COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours,” health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari says.
“This raises the overall toll to 14,634,” she says in televised remarks.
Iran announced its previous record COVID-19 death toll of 221 on July 9.
The Islamic Republic has been battling a resurgence of the virus, with official figures showing a rise in both new infections and deaths since a two-month low in May.
Lari also raises the country’s caseload to 278,827, with 2,625 more people testing positive for the disease in the past day.
— AFP
Palestinians confirm 248 new West Bank coronavirus cases
The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry reports 403 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours. Of them, 248 infections have been confirmed in the West Bank, with an additional 155 among Palestinians in Israeli-controlled East Jerusalem, which the PA counts in its own statistics.
Hebron remains the center of the West Bank coronavirus outbreak with 119 new cases. However, dozens of cases are also spreading in refugee camps around the West Bank, including outside of Ramallah and in the Jordan Valley, the PA Health Ministry reports.
Despite strict lockdown restrictions implemented by the PA in West Bank areas it controls, the coronavirus curve continues to sharpen, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Saturday.
A total of 63 West Bank Palestinians have died from coronavirus since the pandemic began there in March.
— Aaron Boxerman
comments