Palestinians confirm 248 new West Bank coronavirus cases

Iran reports a new single-day record death toll of 229 from the novel coronavirus, after weeks of rising numbers in the Middle East’s worst-hit country.

“Sadly, we lost 229 of our compatriots to the COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours,” health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari says.

“This raises the overall toll to 14,634,” she says in televised remarks.

Iran announced its previous record COVID-19 death toll of 221 on July 9.

The Islamic Republic has been battling a resurgence of the virus, with official figures showing a rise in both new infections and deaths since a two-month low in May.

Lari also raises the country’s caseload to 278,827, with 2,625 more people testing positive for the disease in the past day.

