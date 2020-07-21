Culture minister slams Edelstein, says lockdown shouldn’t be on the table

A West Bank military court sentences a Palestinian teenager to life in prison over the murder of Israeli-American Ari Fuld in a 2018 stabbing terror attack at the West Bank’s Gush Etzion Junction, Hebrew-language media reports.

The Judea Military Court also orders 17-year-old Khalil Jabarin to pay an unspecified sum to Fuld’s family as compensation.

The court earlier this year convicted Jabarin of one count of intentionally causing death — the court’s equivalent of murder — and three counts of attempted murder.

Jabarin stabbed Fuld, a father of four, multiple times in the back and neck as he was standing outside a supermarket near the Gush Etzion Junction in the central West Bank.

After he was stabbed, Fuld pursued and shot his assailant, who was attempting to attack a shop employee, possibly saving her life. He then collapsed and was rushed to a hospital, but succumbed to his wounds.