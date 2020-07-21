The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
Terrorist who killed Ari Fuld in West Bank sentenced to life in prison
A West Bank military court sentences a Palestinian teenager to life in prison over the murder of Israeli-American Ari Fuld in a 2018 stabbing terror attack at the West Bank’s Gush Etzion Junction, Hebrew-language media reports.
The Judea Military Court also orders 17-year-old Khalil Jabarin to pay an unspecified sum to Fuld’s family as compensation.
The court earlier this year convicted Jabarin of one count of intentionally causing death — the court’s equivalent of murder — and three counts of attempted murder.
Jabarin stabbed Fuld, a father of four, multiple times in the back and neck as he was standing outside a supermarket near the Gush Etzion Junction in the central West Bank.
After he was stabbed, Fuld pursued and shot his assailant, who was attempting to attack a shop employee, possibly saving her life. He then collapsed and was rushed to a hospital, but succumbed to his wounds.
Culture minister slams Edelstein, says lockdown shouldn’t be on the table
Culture Minister Asaf Zamir (Blue and White) criticizes Health Minister Yuli Edelstein who said earlier that the decision by a Knesset committee to reopen restaurants will bring a new lockdown upon Israel.
“The world ‘lockdown’ shouldn’t even be in our lexicon,” Zamir says.
“The economic ramifications of the coronavirus will be more severe than the health ones.”
Iran reports record daily toll of 229 coronavirus deaths
Iran reports a new single-day record death toll of 229 from the novel coronavirus, after weeks of rising numbers in the Middle East’s worst-hit country.
“Sadly, we lost 229 of our compatriots to the COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours,” health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari says.
“This raises the overall toll to 14,634,” she says in televised remarks.
Iran announced its previous record COVID-19 death toll of 221 on July 9.
The Islamic Republic has been battling a resurgence of the virus, with official figures showing a rise in both new infections and deaths since a two-month low in May.
Lari also raises the country’s caseload to 278,827, with 2,625 more people testing positive for the disease in the past day.
— AFP
Palestinians confirm 248 new West Bank coronavirus cases
The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry reports 403 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours. Of them, 248 infections have been confirmed in the West Bank, with an additional 155 among Palestinians in Israeli-controlled East Jerusalem, which the PA counts in its own statistics.
Hebron remains the center of the West Bank coronavirus outbreak with 119 new cases. However, dozens of cases are also spreading in refugee camps around the West Bank, including outside of Ramallah and in the Jordan Valley, the PA Health Ministry reports.
Despite strict lockdown restrictions implemented by the PA in West Bank areas it controls, the coronavirus curve continues to sharpen, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Saturday.
A total of 63 West Bank Palestinians have died from coronavirus since the pandemic began there in March.
— Aaron Boxerman
