Labor federation threatens more strikes if no solution for social workers

The leader of the Histadrut labor federation threatens that additional public sector workers could go on strike if the government doesn’t reach an agreement with social workers to improve their working conditions.

Arnon Bar David meets with Inbal Hermoni, head of Israel Union of Social Workers, whose members launched an open-ended general strike earlier this month after failing to reach a deal with the Finance Ministry following repeated negotiations.

A statement from the Histadrut says Bar David warned during the meeting that other public sector employees could go on strike in solidarity with social workers, without further elaborating.

He pledged the Histadrut will begin paying NIS 1,000 to all striking workers out of its strike fund in the coming days, the statement says. Bar David and Hermoni also coordinated positions ahead of the latter’s expected meeting later today with Finance Minister Israel Katz.