Prosecutors conclude no evidence of foul play in diamond firm employee’s death

Facebook says it will launch new tools to thwart meddling ahead of elections
Facebook unveils new tools to counter online election meddling in upcoming elections around the globe, including in Israel and in Europe, part of a campaign to answer growing pressure on the social media giant to rein in disinformation.
The transparency tools for electoral ads will launch in Israel before the April 9 elections as well as in India and Ukraine, with a global expansion before the end of June, a company statement says.
The US tech giant’s vice president, former British deputy prime minister Nick Clegg, says in a speech the methods will become available in late March and help “make political advertising on Facebook more transparent.”
Facebook has come under intense scrutiny since the 2016 US presidential election, when the platform was a conduit for a large amount of election meddling traced to Russia.
— with AFP
IDF spent NIS 40m on response to Gaza border riots in 2018 — ministry
The Israeli military in 2018 spent NIS 40 million ($10.9 million) in expenses related to the riots and protests along the Gaza border, the Defense Ministry says.
On March 30, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip launched weekly “Great March of Return” protests along the border, which regularly devolved into violent clashes with Israeli troops and the launching of airborne incendiary devices into southern Israel.
Revealing spending figures from last year, the ministry says the NIS 40 million was a special fund separate from the military’s annual budget. It does not include payments to residents of the area around Gaza whose farmlands were burned in arson attacks by Palestinians from the enclave.
In addition, the Defense Ministry says it spent NIS 45 billion ($12.23 billion) on Israeli-made weapons and materiel. Of that, NIS 11.6 billion ($3.15 billion) was paid to Israel Aerospace Industries, the ministry says.
— Judah Ari Gross
Rivlin condemns Greek churches for failing to denounce anti-Semitic incidents
President Reuven Rivlin calls on his Greek counterpart, Prokopis Pavlopoulos, to express strong criticism of Greek churches’ failure to condemn anti-Semitic vandalism.
Vandals on Friday smashed a campus monument that marks the site of a former Jewish cemetery, causing significant damage to the marble monument.
The centuries-old cemetery was razed during the German Nazi occupation, and the university was built on its site.
“The Greek church leaders’ silence is very concerning,” Rivlin tells Pavlopoulos. “Unfortunately, all the Christian religious institutions in Greece are remaining silent in the face of anti-Semitism, as we saw yesterday.”
Several Jewish monuments in Greece have been vandalized in recent years.
Macron meets Sissi on Egypt’s human rights abuses, bilateral deals
French President Emmanuel Macron meets with his Egyptian counterpart President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi in Cairo, aiming to raise concerns over human rights and boost ties between their countries.
The two leaders are due to oversee the signing of around 30 deals between Egypt and France worth several hundred million euros (dollars).
Shortly after his arrival in Egypt yesterday, Macron said he would talk “more openly” with Sissi on human rights.
“Things have gotten worse since October 2017” when Sissi visited Paris, said Macron, referring to the human rights situation in the North African country.
Sissi’s government is seen by Egyptian civil society as “more hardline than the regime of (Hosni) Mubarak,” he said, referring to the longtime president who was deposed in 2011.
“My line is: Stability and respect for sovereignty. But what is happening here threatens” Egypt’s stability, Macron said.
Macron said in 2017 during Sissi’s visit to Paris that he would not “lecture” Egypt on human rights.
— AFP
Gunmen attack market in northern Burkina Faso, 10 killed
Burkina Faso’s security minister says nearly a dozen gunmen opened fire on civilians at a Sunday market yesterday in the Soum province, killing at least 10 people.
Ousseni Compaore says two others were injured in the attack on Sikire in the northern Sahel region that took place in the middle of the day while the market was full. He says investigations into the attack are ongoing.
Islamic extremists have increased attacks in the Sahel region, forcing Burkina Faso to declare a state of emergency there.
The jihadist threat has also shifted from the northern Sahel region, home to radicalized local preacher Ibrahim Malam Dicko, into the forested east near the border with Niger.
Burkina Faso is part of a five-nation regional counter-terror force, the G5 Sahel, launched in 2017.
— AP
Prosecutors conclude no evidence of foul play in diamond firm employee’s death
Authorities close a probe into the death of a woman who died in November after falling from a building. She was being investigated in a massive diamond smuggling probe, and her family had denied suicide and had alleged abuse by police.
According to authorities, Mazal Hadadi, a bookkeeper with diamond firm LLD belonging to billionaire Lev Leviev, died after jumping from the 10th floor of the Diamond Exchange Building in Ramat Gan.
Rejecting claims of foul play, the state prosecution says that an investigation yielded no evidence of criminal involvement in Hadadi’s death.
In a statement, the State Prosecutor’s Office says it won’t go into details due to privacy concerns, and adds it has informed Hadadi’s family of the decision.
Islamist jihadists prime suspects in Philippine cathedral bombing
Investigators probing the Catholic cathedral bombing that killed 21 people in the Philippines’ restive south say a group tied to notorious Islamist Abu Sayyaf is the prime suspect.
Two explosions tore through the cathedral on the Muslim-majority island of Jolo yesterday, killing worshipers at Sunday mass and security forces in an attack claimed by the Islamic State terror group.
Authorities say the so-called Ajang-Ajang faction is a small band of several dozen that most likely carried out the bombing, the Philippines’ worst in years, in an act of revenge.
“Last year their leader was killed. There have been persistent reports that they will retaliate,” regional military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Gerry Besana tells AFP.
“Yes, we saw them in the CCTV. It was the brother of the leader who was killed,” he says referring to footage from outside the cathedral. “He was seen with two other members of Ajang-Ajang.”
Security forces say the group is composed of relatives of Abu Sayyaf kidnap-for-ransom group members who have been killed in clashes with the government.
— AFP
Iranian general says Tehran aiming to wipe Israel off the political map
The deputy head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says Tehran’s strategy is to wipe “the Zionist regime” off the political map, the Reuters news agency reports citing Iranian TV.
“We announce that if Israel takes any action to wage a war against us, it will definitely lead to its own elimination and freeing occupied territories,” Brig. Gen. Hossein Salami is quoted as saying.
