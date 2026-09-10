Prosecutors to indict man suspected of lacing supermarket baby food with sedatives — police

A man suspected of injecting sedatives into baby food in Jerusalem supermarkets will be indicted in the coming days, police say.

Several infants were hospitalized with symptoms of benzodiazepine poisoning in June after consuming baby food bought in the capital.

The suspect, 41-year-old Beersheba resident Yan Shamla, allegedly stole the baby food packets from the stores and laced them with sedatives before putting them back. The police publish brief security camera footage they say was taken moments before he returned the poisoned packets.

Shamla was arrested late last month. Prosecutors will today issue a statement ahead of the indictment against him, and will request a five-day extension of his custody until the indictment itself is filed, police say.

Police investigators had analyzed “many hundreds of hours security camera footage from different locations” to single out a suspect from among the hundreds of people who passed through those locations every day, police say, adding that the Shin Bet assisted in the investigation.

Once Shamla was singled out, undercover detectives tracked his daily movements until they gathered enough evidence to arrest him in his home and take him in for questioning, police say.