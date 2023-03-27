Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023
Protesters in Tel Aviv try breach police barriers to reach Ayalon Highway
Anti-government protesters in Tel Aviv are trying to break through police barriers to reach the Ayalon Highway, in another attempt to block the main throughway as they have done in recent demonstrations.
Channel 13 footage shows police arresting one protester who managed to scale the barrier. Mounted police are also shown charging at protesters as officers try to keep protesters from the highway.