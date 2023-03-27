Protesters told not to use Hashalom train station tonight amid fears of violence from far-right group

Protest leaders warn demonstrators returning to Tel Aviv from Jerusalem this evening not to use the Hashalom train station amid fears of violence from a far-right group.

“We are telling the protesters not to go there or make contact with them,” the umbrella group of protest organizations says in a statement.

La Familia, a group of far-right supporters of the Beitar Jerusalem soccer team that has a history of racism and violence, has announced that it will be gathering at the Tel Aviv interchange, a central rallying point for anti-overhaul protests.

“Until now we have stayed quiet, tonight at 8 p.m. we will arrive at Kaplan,” La Familia says.