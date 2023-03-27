Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Protesters told not to use Hashalom train station tonight amid fears of violence from far-right group

27 March 2023, 1:03 pm Edit
File: Members of La Familia group protest against the intention of Beitar owner Moshe Hogeg to sell a percentage of the group to a member of the United Arab Emirates royalty, at Beitar Jerusalem's training grounds in Jerusalem on December 4, 2020. (Flash90)
Protest leaders warn demonstrators returning to Tel Aviv from Jerusalem this evening not to use the Hashalom train station amid fears of violence from a far-right group.

“We are telling the protesters not to go there or make contact with them,” the umbrella group of protest organizations says in a statement.

La Familia, a group of far-right supporters of the Beitar Jerusalem soccer team that has a history of racism and violence, has announced that it will be gathering at the Tel Aviv interchange, a central rallying point for anti-overhaul protests.

“Until now we have stayed quiet, tonight at 8 p.m. we will arrive at Kaplan,” La Familia says.

