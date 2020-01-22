Putin to meet mother of Israeli backpacker imprisoned in Russia

A senior Kremlin official says Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet the mother of an Israeli backpacker imprisoned in Moscow on drug possession charges.

Naama Issachar was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison after 9.5 grams of marijuana were found in her luggage during a layover in a Moscow airport in April.

Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov tells the Russian business daily Vedomosti that Putin will meet Issachar’s mother Yaffa during his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Thursday.

Putin will land in Israel Thursday to attend the 5th World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem.

Israeli officials have expressed cautious optimism that Putin may use the visit to announce a pardon for Issachar.