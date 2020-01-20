Quds Force chief says ‘freedom-seekers across world’ waiting to avenge Soleimani

The head of Iran’s elite Quds Force Esmail Ghaani, who replaced Qassem Soleimani after he was killed in a US strike, says there are many around the world ready to avenge his death, continuing Tehran’s threats amid spiking tensions.

“They hit General Soleimani in a cowardly act, but there are freedom-seekers across the world who want to [claim] revenge for him,” Ghaani says, speaking at a ceremony in Tehran, according to Fars News. “With God’s help, and God willing, we will hit the enemy.”

“Our enemy understands no language but force and therefore, we should stand against them strongly,” he adds.

Earlier today, Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei told a group of religious leaders: “The resistance of the Islamic Republic of Iran against America and the Iranian nation’s refusal to undergo bullying is a fascinating fact for the world and this fascination should be used to spread the truth about Islam and the Iranian nation.”

“The reason Americans are angry with the Iranian nation is the appeal which arises from the image of resistance in an independent system standing up against a highway bully,” he claimed.