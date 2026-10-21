Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026
Ra’am party chief Abbas says Netanyahu win would be ‘catastrophe’
A top Arab candidate in next week’s Knesset election, which could see him emerge as a kingmaker, warns of “disaster” if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wins again, voicing hope for high Arab turnout.
If Netanyahu and his far-right allies return to power, “that would, first and foremost, be a catastrophe for the State of Israel,” Ra’am party leader Mansour Abbas tells AFP in an interview. “There is no doubt that the consequences would be extremely serious for us as an Arab community.”
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Israel accuses Lander of ‘harvesting headlines’ after his detention while accompanying West Bank olive harvest
- Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei said to meet parliament speaker Ghalibaf to discuss US-Israeli war
- Liberal US Jewish denominations condemn Israel’s detention of activists accompanying Palestinian olive harvest
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