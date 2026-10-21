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Ra’am party chief Abbas says Netanyahu win would be ‘catastrophe’

By AFP Today, 5:59 pm
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Ra'am party leader Mansour Abbas speaks to supporters during a campaign event ahead of the Knesset election, in the northern town of Baqa al-Gharbiyye, October 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Ra'am party leader Mansour Abbas speaks to supporters during a campaign event ahead of the Knesset election, in the northern town of Baqa al-Gharbiyye, October 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

A top Arab candidate in next week’s Knesset election, which could see him emerge as a kingmaker, warns of “disaster” if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wins again, voicing hope for high Arab turnout.

If Netanyahu and his far-right allies return to power, “that would, first and foremost, be a catastrophe for the State of Israel,” Ra’am party leader Mansour Abbas tells AFP in an interview. “There is no doubt that the consequences would be extremely serious for us as an Arab community.”

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