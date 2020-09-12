Rabbi with ties to Bahraini king: There’s ‘momentum’ in Gulf for peace with Israel

Hezbollah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps denounce Bahrain over the Gulf kingdom’s decision to normalize diplomatic ties with Israel.

“All of the efforts to justify the Bahraini regime’s move can’t justify the betrayal and painful stabbing in the back of the Palestinian people,” Hezbollah says, according to the Ynet news site.

The Iran-backed Lebanese terror group adds: “We see Bahrain’s recognition of the Zionist entity and normalization of ties with it as another [step] in the public betrayal of the Palestinians. All of the Arab peoples and the Palestinians in the resistance axis in the region need to oppose these moves.”

The IRGC warns Bahrain of “harsh revenge” from its majority Shiite population.

“The executioner ruler of Bahrain should await the harsh revenge of the Mujahideen (Islamic fighters) aiming to liberate Quds (Jerusalem) and the proud Muslim nation of this country,” the military organization says in a statement to Reuters.