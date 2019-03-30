Red Crescent says 33 Palestinians injured in Gaza border clashes

Some 20,000 Palestinians are taking part in riots along the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel, according to the army.

A number of grenades and explosives are thrown toward the security fence, as demonstrators also throw rocks and burn tires, the Israel Defense Forces say.

The army says soldiers are using “riot dispersal means” and live fire in accordance with IDF regulations.

It adds that most Palestinians attending the anniversary of the “March of Return” protests are at a distance from the border.