Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, March 11, 2022

Report: 14 private jets from Russia land in Israel in last 10 days as Israel avoids sanctioning oligarchs

11 March 2022, 8:46 pm Edit
Illustrative: Luxury business jet with open door ready for passenger boarding. (dicus63, iStock at Getty Images)
As Israel effectively avoids joining Western sanctions against Russian oligarchs, Channel 12 reports that in the last ten days, 14 private jets that took off from St. Petersburg landed at Ben Gurion Airport.

Last week, Channel 12 reported that an unusual number of rented private jets have reportedly been flying from Russia to Israel since the invasion of Ukraine, a possible indication that some wealthy Russians are looking at ways to slip around sanctions imposed to punish their country for the attack.

