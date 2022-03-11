Report: 14 private jets from Russia land in Israel in last 10 days as Israel avoids sanctioning oligarchs

As Israel effectively avoids joining Western sanctions against Russian oligarchs, Channel 12 reports that in the last ten days, 14 private jets that took off from St. Petersburg landed at Ben Gurion Airport.

Last week, Channel 12 reported that an unusual number of rented private jets have reportedly been flying from Russia to Israel since the invasion of Ukraine, a possible indication that some wealthy Russians are looking at ways to slip around sanctions imposed to punish their country for the attack.