Report: Adelsons told police PM’s wife is not mentally sound

Miriam and Sheldon Adelson told police that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife Sara was not mentally sound, Channel 13 reports.

The alleged comments from the billionaire owners of the Israel Hayom paper come from leaked transcripts from the graft probe into Netanyahu.

According to the transcripts Sheldon Adelson told investigators Sara “is absolutely crazy. She is obsessed with her pictures and how she looks.”

For her part, Miriam Adelson supposedly told investigators that she pitied the prime minister’s wife. “Bibi is smart. She [Sara] is just not well. As a doctor, I have compassion for unhealthy people.”