Report finds that April was worst month for Israeli businesses in a decade
April 2020 was the worst month for Israeli businesses in the past decade, according to a periodical report released by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).
The economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic has hit the manufacturing sector especially hard, since it depends on exports which have been severely harmed. That is the only sector that continued to deteriorate in May, with the rest showing modest improvement, the report says.
The report has been published by the CBS since 2011 and April was the worst month since it began publishing it.
Footage shows cop punching protester in the face during rally against annexation
A policeman was filmed punching a protester in the face during yesterday’s demonstration in Tel Aviv against West Bank annexation, according to footage published on social media.
The protester was taken to Ichilov hospital with a minor concussion and required six stitches in his face, Haaretz reports.
“Some civilians cursed the cops, things flared up and then suddenly the whole wall of policemen hit us, started pushing and I got that blow to the head,” the daily quotes the protester, identified only as 22-year-old Gal, as saying.
“For 30 minutes I was with a minor concussion and my memory wasn’t fully functioning.”
The report cites a senior police source saying the cop displayed “extreme and unnecessary” behavior despite some protesters getting violent, and that the incident will be investigated.
Poll finds more Israelis oppose West Bank annexation than support it
More Israelis oppose annexation of West Bank land than support it, and only 3.5% list it among their top priorities, according to a survey commissioned and published by the left-wing Geneva Initiative group.
The opinion poll shows that 41.7% of the public oppose annexation while 32.2% support it, the group says in a statement.
Some 48% believe such a move — planned next month by the government in coordination with the Trump administration — would harm chances to achieve peace with the Palestinians, while just 13.8% think it will help the prospects for peace.
Just 3.5% mentioned annexation when asked about their top two priorities for the country. The economy was mentioned by 42.4%, public health by 24.6% and security by 17.4%.
Even among backers of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, only half support annexation, the survey finds. The vast majority of supporters of Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party oppose it.
The poll was conducted in early June among 621 respondents representing Israel’s adult population. The margin of error is 3.9%
Fire breaks out 400 meters from West Bank settlement of Yitzhar
A wildfire breaks out near the West Bank settlement of Yitzhar, some 400 meters from the settlement’s houses, the Israel Fire and Rescue Service says.
Firefighters are in the area, but haven’t yet gained control of the blaze.
Authorities in Yitzhar allege the fire was started deliberately by Palestinians.
Rivlin says so-called gay conversion therapy must be ‘taken off’ the agenda
President Reuven Rivlin comes out against so-called gay conversion therapy in comments made at the beginning of Pride Month, as he receives the first “Municipal LGBTQ Index” produced by the Aguda, The Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel.
The index lists responses and services in 30 municipal authorities in Israel in 2019 for the LGBTQ community. As expected, gay-friendly Tel Aviv comes first in LGBTQ relations in a number of categories including infrastructure, welfare and culture. In second place is Rishon Lezion and in third place is Givatayim.
“Humanity as a whole must understand, and Israelis must understand, not to say that this [sexual] orientation or that one is a disease,” says the president. “We cannot, in a society like ours, talk about conversion therapy for LGBTQ people. We cannot allow it. There is no disease here, and so there is no need for treatment.”
“Enough talking about conversion therapy. There is no need for someone who is absolutely healthy to receive treatment,” he adds. “I want to stress that any sort of conversion therapy must be taken off the social agenda in Israel.”
Amira Oron confirmed as new ambassador to Egypt
The government approved the appointment of Amira Oron as ambassador to Egypt, the first full-time envoy to the Arab country in more than 18 months, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi’s office says.
Oron was selected for the ambassadorship by the Foreign Ministry in October 2018, but a vote on her appointment was delayed as Netanyahu instead considered appointing Likud lawmaker Ayoub Kara to the post.
Diplomatic staff made public appeals to the government to install Oron, who previously served in the Egyptian capital and headed the Foreign Ministry’s Egypt division, rather than Kara, who has been responsible for a series of diplomatic embarrassments. Kara eventually withdrew his candidacy.
Oron will take over for David Govrin, who took up the post in 2016, and will be the first female envoy to Egypt.
In 2017, Govrin and his staff returned to Israel for eight months due to unspecified security threats. Upon their return to Egypt, they resumed work from the envoy’s suburban Cairo home.
Additionally, Bat Eden Kite has been confirmed as the next ambassador to Turkmenistan, the statement says.
“I welcome the appointment of both ambassadors,” Ashkenazi says. “They are experienced, professional and esteemed diplomats, and I am convinced they will advance the bilateral relations between the State of Israel and the countries in which they serve to new heights.”
Israel to make high-spec masks against virus resurgence
Defense Minister Benny Gantz says a factory to make millions of high-spec masks has been opened as Israel prepares for a possible second wave of coronavirus cases.
As the country has gradually opened up in recent weeks, new outbreaks have occurred and the government has warned Israelis not to become complacent.
“We are preparing for a second wave of the virus,” says Gantz, announcing the country’s first production line of N95 masks, which offer a higher level of protection and are more sturdy than the simple medical masks worn by many Israelis.
Gantz says the local production “removes our dependence on foreign factors and contributes to the Israeli economy during a difficult period.”
The new masks are being made in Sderot, a southern town near the Gaza Strip, using machines imported from China by the defense ministry.
Netanyahu warns of public’s ‘slackening’ in adhering to virus rules
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issues a stern warning against what he calls a “serious slackening in keeping rules” aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, saying that Israel is still at grave risk from the pandemic and imploring the public to do more to contain the country’s resurgent outbreak.
“As I keep saying: the virus is here. It is neither my imagination nor anyone else’s. Countries that have underestimated the danger of the epidemic and have adopted very lenient, very liberal policies have realized that there is no choice but to take steps and restrictions that we have taken at the outset, after they have seen thousands of dead,” he says at a cabinet meeting, noting that the virus has claimed some 400,000 lives globally and is seeing a resurgence in some Middle Eastern countries where it was thought to be under control.
“Anyone who says that there was no danger in the first place or that there is now no danger, is misleading the public and encouraging behavior that endangers public health and the lives of many,” the prime minister seethes. “Part of the clear increase that we have seen in the last eight days in the rate of infection in Israel is due, as was expected, to the easing of restrictions we have made in order to open our economy. But some also stems significantly from a serious slackening in keeping the rules on masks, social distancing and hygiene.”
New York City curfew lifts early following peaceful protests
New York City is lifting its curfew spurred by protests against police brutality in the US ahead of schedule, Mayor Bill de Blasio announces.
The 8 p.m. citywide curfew, New York’s first in decades, had been set to remain in effect through at least today, with the city planning to lift it at the same time it enters the first phase of reopening after more than two months of shutdowns because of the coronavirus.
“Yesterday and last night we saw the very best of our city,” de Blasio tweets in his announcement of the curfew’s end “effective immediately.” “Tomorrow we take the first big step to restart.”
Netanyahu calls for tough Iran sanctions over nuclear deal violations
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urges world powers to reimpose tough sanctions against Iran, vowing to curb Tehran’s regional “aggression” hours after another deadly strike on pro-Iranian fighters in Syria attributed by foreign reports to the Jewish state.
“The International Atomic Energy Agency has determined that Iran refused to give the agency’s inspectors access to secret sites where Iran conducted secret nuclear military activity,” Netanyahu tells the cabinet.
The UN nuclear watchdog said Friday that Iran had accumulated enriched uranium at nearly eight times the limit under a landmark 2015 deal, and has for months blocked inspections at sites where nuclear activity may have taken place.
Netanyahu accuses Iran of “systematically violating its commitments by hiding sites, enriching fissile material and in other ways.”
“In light of these discoveries, the international community must join the US and reimpose crippling sanctions on Iran,” he says.
Iran has been progressively rolling back on its commitments under the 2015 agreement in response to US President Donald Trump’s unilateral 2018 withdrawal from the accord and re-imposition of sanctions.
Resurgence of coronavirus infections forces delay in train service’s renewal
Train services in Israel will not resume as planned tomorrow morning, amid a sustained rise in coronavirus cases, officials announce.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says discussions will be held on the matter at a Monday meeting of the so-called coronavirus cabinet, which will consider the steps needed to deal with the increase in cases, including the issue of public transportation.
The meeting had been expected to be held today.
The Transportation Ministry confirms that Israel Railways will not resume passenger services as expected, and instead continue preparations to restart at a later date.
“In light of the rise in coronavirus cases, Israel Railways will not resume the passenger train system tomorrow,” the ministry says in a statement. “The Transportation Ministry is preparing for its later resumption, subject to the Prime Minister’s decision and in accordance with the case data.”
Israel’s rail network shut down in March as part of the government’s efforts to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. Last week it was announced that it would resume on June 8, after a number of previous postponements.
Controversial coronavirus law to be discussed by cabinet tomorrow — Netanyahu
A controversial coronavirus law giving police expanded authority to enforce social distancing rules and track confirmed carriers will be discussed tomorrow at a cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister’s Office says in a statement.
The statement says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz have agreed that the legislation will then be discussed by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation.
Israeli jailed in Thailand to land in Israel tomorrow to serve rest of sentence
Nati Hadad, an Israeli man who was sentenced in 2018 to four years in prison in Thailand for operating an illegal medical clinic, as well as firearms offenses, will land tomorrow morning at Ben Gurion Airport to serve the remainder of his sentence in Israel, Hebrew-language media reports.
Hadad has been reported to be in ill health and to have attempted suicide, and President Reuven Rivlin last year sent the Thai king a letter asking him to hand Hadad a royal pardon due to his “critical medical and mental state.”
Rivlin said in March that the king had decided, following lengthy diplomatic efforts, to allow Hadad to return to Israel.
Global death toll from COVID-19 passes 400,000 — Johns Hopkins
The worldwide death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 400,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University that health experts say is still an undercount because many who died were not tested for the virus.
The milestone is reached a day after the Brazilian government stopped publishing a running total of coronavirus deaths and infections. Critics have called the move an extraordinary attempt to hide the true toll of the disease rampaging through Latin America’s largest nation.
Brazil’s last official numbers recorded over 34,000 virus-related deaths, the third-highest toll in the world behind the US and Britain.
Worldwide, at least 6.9 million people have been infected by the virus, according to Johns Hopkins. The US has seen nearly 110,000 confirmed virus-related deaths and Europe has recorded over 175,000 since the virus emerged in China late last year.
Finance Ministry announces outline for aiding national airline El Al
The Finance Ministry publishes its outline for aiding national airline El Al, which is nearing collapse and has been demanding significant funding to stay afloat after being gutted by the coronavirus pandemic that has brought international travel to a near-standstill.
According to the plan, the loan the company will take — with a state guarantee on most of the sum — will total NIS 250 million ($72 million). Additionally, El Al will issue stock totaling NIS 150 million ($43 million) and the state will promise to purchase those that aren’t purchased by others.
El Al notifies the Tel Aviv stock exchange of the Finance Ministry’s offer, which still requires approval by the company, the government and the Knesset’s Finance Committee.
