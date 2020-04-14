Report shows Israel trailing numerous states in number of virus tests per 1 million people

Yesh Atid-Telem chief Yair Lapid is now weighing in on his former ally Benny Gantz’s talks with Prime Minister Netanyahu on forming a new government.

“The attempts to portray the formation of the government as an emergency government without any clause in the negotiations that deals with the health and economic crisis is an insult to the public,” Lapid writes on Twitter.

“The fifth Netanyahu government with 34 ministers is mainly looking out for a prime minister with three serious indictments. At least don’t call this an emergency government,” he adds.

Lapid also comments on a report that Likud and Blue and White are discussing including in their coalition agreement a clause requiring fresh elections if Netanyahu is barred from forming a government due to the corruption charges against him.

“This has has a name. It’s called an immunity law,” he says.