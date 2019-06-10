Report: Smotrich demanded Diaspora Affairs Ministry after being snubbed from justice. PM rejected

After being snubbed from the justice minister post last week, Union of Right-Wing Parties No. 2 Bezalel Smotrich met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and demanded to be appointed to two positions in the transitional government, Channel 13 reports.

Netanyahu dismissed the hardline MK’s request to head the Diaspora Affairs Ministry outright, wary of sparking additional tension with Jews abroad by appointing a lawmaker who last week expressed desire for Israel to “return to the days of David” when it was governed by Jewish law.

The second post demanded by Smotrich, transportation minister, the premier is expected to give him, Channel 13 reports.

Netanyahu has also offered Smotrich the Strategic Affairs Ministry, which Gilad Erdan is expected to part ways from shortly.