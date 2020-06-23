Report: UN official says Ashkenazi working behind scenes to prevent annexation

A court is considering sentencing the minor in the 2015 Duma arson attack to community service, according to Channel 12.

The accomplice, whose name is barred from publication as he was a minor at the time of the incident, reached a plea agreement with the State Prosecutor’s Office last May in which he admitted to having planned the torching of the Dawabsha home in the West Bank village of Duma. In October, the Lod District Court ruled that he was a member of a terror organization, tacking the additional charge onto the rap sheet of the now-19-year-old.

According to the TV report, the suspect’s lawyers have asked that community service be weighed and the court is complying with the request. He is to be sentenced on August 2.

The state is seeking three life sentences and 40 additional years behind bars for the main perpetrator, Amiram Ben-Uliel, a 26-year-old religious extremist. On July 12, the court will hand down its sentence for Ben-Uliel, who hurled the firebomb into the Dawabsha home in the central West Bank village of Duma that burned to death 18-month-old Ali and his parents, Riham and Saad, and seriously injured 4-year-old Ahmad.