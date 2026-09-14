Reports: Settlers throw stones at Palestinians, set fire to fields in West Bank

Palestinian media outlets have published footage from the past several hours showing a group of settlers throwing stones toward the village of Burqa, in the Ramallah area. One of them is also seen drawing a handgun and pointing it toward those filming.

There are no reports of injuries in the incident.

????Horrific:

Masked Israeli settlers aim a gun and throw stones at Palestinians, today in Burqa, Ramallah pic.twitter.com/c7a9mPKhcD — Unarmed Civilian Protection in Palestine (@ucpinpalestine) September 14, 2026

Separately, settlers were reported to have set fire to Palestinian fields in the village of Deir Ballut in the western West Bank. There are no reports of injuries in that case either.

مستوطنون يضرمون النار بغرفة زراعية في دير بلوط غرب #سلفيت #فيديو pic.twitter.com/TPLSYho6Y9 — الجزيرة فلسطين (@AJA_Palestine) September 14, 2026