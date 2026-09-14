Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026

Reports: Settlers throw stones at Palestinians, set fire to fields in West Bank

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 8:31 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian media outlets have published footage from the past several hours showing a group of settlers throwing stones toward the village of Burqa, in the Ramallah area. One of them is also seen drawing a handgun and pointing it toward those filming.

There are no reports of injuries in the incident.

Separately, settlers were reported to have set fire to Palestinian fields in the village of Deir Ballut in the western West Bank. There are no reports of injuries in that case either.

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