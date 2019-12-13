Rivlin adds his congratulations to chorus of Israeli praise for Johnson victory

President Reuven Rivlin congratulates British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his election victory.

“Congratulations to my friend Boris Johnson! On behalf of the Israeli people, and personally, I wish you great success as you continue to serve as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom,” Rivlin says in a statement.

“I am confident that under your leadership the important relationship between the two countries will continue to strengthen and that together we will be able to face the challenges of our times on every front,” Rivlin says.