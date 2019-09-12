The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Rivlin tells French envoy to tell Lebanon to tell Hezbollah to check its terror
President Reuven Rivlin tells the new French ambassador that Lebanon needs to rein in the Hezbollah terror group or face war.
“In recent weeks we have seen evidence of growing Iranian activity in Syria and Lebanon. Lebanon bears sovereign responsibility for all Hezbollah action. We say clearly to the Lebanese government and its allies around the world: Hezbollah’s aggression must be stopped before we find ourselves dragged into a conflict that neither Lebanon nor Israel want. Israel will not tolerate threats to the safety of its citizens,” Rivlin tells Eric Danon during a credentialing ceremony.
“The government of Lebanon cannot make excuses that it is not their responsibility. Hezbollah is part of Lebanon, part of the government of Lebanon, part of the people of Lebanon.”
France played an active role last week in attempting to cool tensions after a series of incidents between Israel and the Iran-backed group.
Rivlin also received the credentials of ambassadors from Holland, Lithuania, Georgia and Slovenia.
שגרירים חדשים בישראל! הבוקר הוגשו בבית הנשיא כתבי ההאמנה של שגרירי ליטא, הולנד, גיאורגיה, צרפת וסלובניה. נמשיך לטפח ולשמר את היחסים בין ישראל למדינות ???????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/B8HomJfaea
— ראובן (רובי) ריבלין (@ruvirivlin) September 12, 2019
Mnuchin: No Trump-Rouhani talks, yet
US Treasury chief Steve Mnuchin says a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is not going ahead as of now.
“As of now, there is no plan for the president to meet with him, although the president has said that he is prepared to meet with no conditions,” Mnuchin tells CNBC.
Mnuchin says the US is keeping up its sanctions-heavy maximum pressure policy on Iran, despite a report Wednesday that Trump had mulled easing sanctions to make a meeting happen.
“There’s no question that it’s working. We have cut off their money,” he says, crediting it with pushing Iran towards talks. “And that’s the reason why if they do come back to the negotiating table, they are coming back.”
Rouhani has said bilateral talks with the US are useless unless sanctions are lifted first.
Disused Wales synagogue to be turned into Jewish museum
The spectacular Merthyr Tydfil Synagogue in Wales has been purchased by preservation activists who hope to open there the first major museum of the history of the Jews of Wales, the Foundation for Jewish Heritage says.
The 1872 Gothic Revival-style building, which last functioned as a synagogue in 1983, is considered one of the United Kingdom’s most important Jewish religious structures and has been awarded Grade II listed status out of three distinctions ranked in ascending order of significance.
The tall and narrow building, whose imposing double spires form a vestibule of sorts in front of the main hall, used to be the heart of a community with some 400 members in the first half of the 20th century.
It was sold in 2006 and has not been used since, as much of the community moved away to larger cities.
Merthyr Tydfil is 23 miles north of Cardiff.
— JTA
Saudi king rejects Netanyahu annexation pledge in call with Abbas
Speaking to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Saudi King Salman says that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s promise to apply Israeli sovereignty over significant parts of the West Bank, if he is given another term in office, is “null and void,” the official PA news site Wafa reports.
Abbas and Salman held an “important and long” phone call on Thursday, the Wafa report states.
Salman told Abbas that Saudi Arabia supports the Palestinians, the report adds.
“We support you, and we, with your wise leadership, will get through this crisis together,” the Saudi monarch says, according to the report. He adds that support for the Palestinian cause is unwavering.
— Adam Rasgon
Greenblatt hints he may not be done with peace brokering yet
Despite announcing his departure from the White House to spend time with his family, US Middle East Envoy Jason Greenblatt says he may stay on to see his peace proposal through.
“If the plan is launched soon, I will stay. And if the plan is launched and we get traction, I hope to stay longer — and I have my family’s support for it,” he told an event in New York, according to Jewish Insider.
Greenblatt also hints that the plan may not be released right after next week’s election, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed.
“I think there’s a good possibility that we will put it out after the election,” he said. “But I think we have to wait and see what happens with the election and what happens in the weeks following the election — in terms of what the coalition-building looks like. So no decision has been made yet.”
Netanyahu in Russia: No truth to Politico story
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has landed in Sochi, Russia, for high level meetings there, but first addresses a much more pressing matter, denying again anything to do with reported spying on US President Donald Trump.
“A total lie,” he harrumphs about the Politico story. “There’s not a smidgen of truth. Bupkes.”
Survey shows Likud soaring to 36 seats, Otzma Yehudit out
A poll published by the Knesset Channel shows Likud surging to 36 seats and far-right Otzma Yehudit left out by the curb.
According to the iPanels online survey, the right-wing religious bloc would snag 60 seats, leaving it one shy of a ruling coalition.
The survey shows Blue and White with 32 seats followed by the Joint List with 10 and everybody else in single digits.
Most polls in recent days have shown Likud and Blue and White neck and neck at around 31-32, and Kahanist Otzma Yehudit squeezing in with four votes.
Foreign Ministry hops on spygate denial train
Foreign Minister Israel Katz is also denying Jerusalem is spying on the White House, after an official denial from the Prime Minister’s Office.
“Israel does not have any spy operations in the US. The US and Israel share much intelligence, and act together to thwart threats and strengthen both countries,” he says in a statement.
Kahlon: US said no rollback of Iran sanctions
Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon says a visiting senior US treasury official told him that sanctions against Iran would remain in full force.
“I just finished an excellent working meeting with Sigal Mandelker, the under secretary of the treasury,” he writes on his Twitter account.
סיימתי כעת פגישת עבודה מצוינת עם סגנית מזכיר האוצר האמריקאי, סיגל מנדלקר, בתל אביב. שמחתי לשמוע ממנה, שבניגוד לפרסומים בתקשורת, אין שינוי במדיניות הסנקציות של ארה"ב על איראן ושהם ימשכו בכל הכוח. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/fw7YQXX0RH
— משה כחלון – Moshe Kahlon (@KahlonMoshe) September 12, 2019
“I was happy to hear from her that contrary to media reports there is no change in US sanctions policy toward Iran and they will continue at full strength.”
A Bloomberg report on Wednesday suggested US President Donald Trump was considering easing sanctions to woo Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to a meeting.
— AFP
New Saudi oil czar calls for OPEC unity
Saudi Arabia’s new energy minister is reiterating calls for “cohesiveness” in OPEC ahead of a key meeting in Abu Dhabi.
“To achieve market stability, it’s imperative we maintain a high degree of cohesiveness within OPEC and within also our partners in OPEC,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman says at a meeting of the organization’s Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
— AP
PMO calls claim that Israel spying on White House ‘a lie’
The Prime Minister’s Office has issued a statement on a report in Politico alleging that Israel has been spying on US President Donald Trump, calling it “a blatant lie.”
According to the report, the Trump administration has concluded Israel is responsible for the placement of cellphone surveillance equipment near the White House and at other sensitive locations in Washington DC.
“There is a longstanding commitment, and a directive from the Israeli government not to engage in any intelligence operations in the US. This directive is strictly enforced without exception,” the statement reads.
