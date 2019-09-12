Rivlin tells French envoy to tell Lebanon to tell Hezbollah to check its terror

President Reuven Rivlin tells the new French ambassador that Lebanon needs to rein in the Hezbollah terror group or face war.

“In recent weeks we have seen evidence of growing Iranian activity in Syria and Lebanon. Lebanon bears sovereign responsibility for all Hezbollah action. We say clearly to the Lebanese government and its allies around the world: Hezbollah’s aggression must be stopped before we find ourselves dragged into a conflict that neither Lebanon nor Israel want. Israel will not tolerate threats to the safety of its citizens,” Rivlin tells Eric Danon during a credentialing ceremony.

“The government of Lebanon cannot make excuses that it is not their responsibility. Hezbollah is part of Lebanon, part of the government of Lebanon, part of the people of Lebanon.”

France played an active role last week in attempting to cool tensions after a series of incidents between Israel and the Iran-backed group.

Rivlin also received the credentials of ambassadors from Holland, Lithuania, Georgia and Slovenia.