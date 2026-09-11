Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026

Satellite imagery shows smoke in vicinity of Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline

By Reuters Today, 1:19 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Satellite imagery showed smoke today in the vicinity of Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline.

There was no confirmation from Saudi Arabia of an incident in the area, and the Saudi government media office and state oil giant Aramco do not immediately respond to requests for comment on the smoke visible in the imagery verified by Reuters.

The East-West Pipeline has become vital to Saudi Arabia since the outbreak of the war, as state oil giant Aramco used it to ramp up crude flows from its eastern coast to the Red Sea to its west, diverting crude away from the Strait of Hormuz after Iran effectively blockaded it.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.