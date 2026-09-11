Satellite imagery shows smoke in vicinity of Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline

Satellite imagery showed smoke today in the vicinity of Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline.

There was no confirmation from Saudi Arabia of an incident in the area, and the Saudi government media office and state oil giant Aramco do not immediately respond to requests for comment on the smoke visible in the imagery verified by Reuters.

The East-West Pipeline has become vital to Saudi Arabia since the outbreak of the war, as state oil giant Aramco used it to ramp up crude flows from its eastern coast to the Red Sea to its west, diverting crude away from the Strait of Hormuz after Iran effectively blockaded it.