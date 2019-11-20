Satellite images show alleged Iranian base in Syria destroyed by Israeli strikes

Satellite images show the destruction of two suspected Iranian headquarters around Damascus that were hit in Israeli airstrikes earlier today in response to a rocket attack on northern Israel yesterday.

The photographs, released by the private Israeli intelligence firm ImageSat International, show two buildings that are believed to have been home to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force. One was located in Damascus’s international airport, the other was nearby at the al-Mazzeh airport just outside the capital.

The top two floors of the building at the Damascus airport — referred to by ImageSat as the Glasshouse — were destroyed in the Israeli strikes.

According to the satellite imagery analysis company, this building was believed to have been used as a headquarters by the Quds Force’s intelligence unit.

“Currently the site looks abandoned, without any sign of activity,” the company says.

The second Quds Force headquarters at the al-Mazzeh airport was almost completely demolished in the strike.

A photograph of the site taken yesterday shows two large rectangular buildings across from the one another. The image captured today shows one building completely leveled, while the other is mostly knocked down.

A long line of vehicles could also be seen around the site, apparently being used by search and rescue workers.

According to a Syrian war monitor, at least 23 “fighters” were killed in Israel’s predawn airstrikes in Syria Wednesday, 16 of them likely Iranians.

— Judah Ari Gross