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Senior Sunni cleric shot dead by unidentified gunmen in southeast Iran – state media

By Reuters Today, 7:04 pm
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Molavi Yusef Gorgij, a senior Sunni Muslim cleric, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in southeastern Iran today, the official news agency IRNA reports.

IRNA quotes a local governor as saying Gorgij “was active in the fight against divisive elements and Zionism,” a description suggesting the cleric was pro-government.

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