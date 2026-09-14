Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026
Senior Sunni cleric shot dead by unidentified gunmen in southeast Iran – state media
Molavi Yusef Gorgij, a senior Sunni Muslim cleric, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in southeastern Iran today, the official news agency IRNA reports.
IRNA quotes a local governor as saying Gorgij “was active in the fight against divisive elements and Zionism,” a description suggesting the cleric was pro-government.
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