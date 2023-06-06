Several Palestinians wounded in clash with IDF in Nabi Saleh following toddler’s funeral

Several Palestinians are wounded during clashes with the Israeli military near the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, following the funeral there of a toddler who was mistakenly shot by troops last week, Palestinian media outlets report.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, one person is hit by live fire in the foot, another is hit with a rubber-tipped bullet, and a number of others are treated by medics for tear gas inhalation.

A spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces tells The Times of Israel that the army is looking into the circumstances of the clashes.

????????️ #فيديو | قوات الاحتلال تطلق قنابل الغاز تجاه منازل المواطنين في قرية النبي صالح شمال رام الله. pic.twitter.com/MbIVkLWI57 — قناة الأقصى الفضائية (@SerajSat) June 6, 2023

Mohammed Tamimi was buried earlier today, after dying at an Israeli hospital yesterday. The two-and-a-half-year-old was mistakenly shot by IDF troops near the village on Thursday, after Palestinian gunmen opened fire at the adjacent settlement of Neve Tzuf.

The IDF says it is investigating the soldiers’ conduct, after which a decision will be made on whether a probe should be opened and charges be possibly filed.