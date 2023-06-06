Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Several Palestinians wounded in clash with IDF in Nabi Saleh following toddler’s funeral

By Emanuel Fabian 6 June 2023, 3:53 pm Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

Mourners carry the body of 2.5-year-old Mohammed Haitham al-Tamimi during his funeral in the village of Nabi Saleh in the West Bank, June 6, 2023. (AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)
Mourners carry the body of 2.5-year-old Mohammed Haitham al-Tamimi during his funeral in the village of Nabi Saleh in the West Bank, June 6, 2023. (AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

Several Palestinians are wounded during clashes with the Israeli military near the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, following the funeral there of a toddler who was mistakenly shot by troops last week, Palestinian media outlets report.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, one person is hit by live fire in the foot, another is hit with a rubber-tipped bullet, and a number of others are treated by medics for tear gas inhalation.

A spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces tells The Times of Israel that the army is looking into the circumstances of the clashes.

Mohammed Tamimi was buried earlier today, after dying at an Israeli hospital yesterday. The two-and-a-half-year-old was mistakenly shot by IDF troops near the village on Thursday, after Palestinian gunmen opened fire at the adjacent settlement of Neve Tzuf.

The IDF says it is investigating the soldiers’ conduct, after which a decision will be made on whether a probe should be opened and charges be possibly filed.

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: [email protected]
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.