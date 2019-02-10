Shin Bet says murder of Israeli teen was a terror attack

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri says his Shas party will not run on a joint slate with fellow ultra-Orthodox faction, United Torah Judaism, in April’s Knesset elections.

At the party’s campaign launch in Bat Yam, Deri vows the two parties will work closely after the elections and calls on ultra-Orthodox voters not to vote for non-religious factions.

“The Sephardis will vote for Shas and the Ashkenazi will for United Torah Judaism,” Deri says.

Television reports had said a merger between Shas and UTJ had received the blessing of a number of prominent rabbis and was supported by Prime Minister Netanyahu. The spiritual leader of Shas however reportedly squashed the effort because he the party to maintain its unique character as a representative of the Sephardi public.