Slovenians in love on stage

Israeli-Canadian billionaire Sylvan Adams tells the Kan public broadcaster that Madonna’s Eurovision appearance was never in doubt, calling hiccups that delayed her gig being confirmed as “little contractual technicalities.”

Adams played a key role in bringing Madonna to Israel for the show, flying her and her entourage to Tel Aviv in his jet on Tuesday, despite her not yet having a contract signed at that point.

“She flew a ton of equipment from Las Vegas here a month ago. Once she was physically here, there was never any doubt there would be a contract sign.”

On Thursday, she reached an agreement with the European Broadcasting Union to put on the show.

Madonna wants to put on a “special” performance tonight, Adams says. Asked if rumors that she paid for some of the costs “out of her own pocket” are accurate, Adams confirms this. “That’s correct… She wanted a certain level of her show and she wasn’t going to compromise.”

Asked whether that means Madonna’s losing money to perform, he says, “I don’t know if she’s losing money, but she didn’t do this for the money.”

“She wanted to come,” he says. “She knows us, she likes us.”

He adds: “It’s really good to have friends like that.”

Madonna, who is not Jewish but has dabbled in Kabbalism, has made several trips to Israel over the years and played three shows here.