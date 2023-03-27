Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Smotrich says overhaul must not be paused: ‘We won’t let the state be stolen from us’

27 March 2023, 4:22 pm Edit
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich presents economic and budget plans for 2023-2024, February 28, 2023. (Courtesy)
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich says the government must not freeze its push to revamp the justice system, saying he’ll attend a right-wing rally in Jerusalem and urging supporters to come.

“Come to Jerusalem,” Smotrich says in a statement. “We must not stop the reform aimed at fixing the justice system and Israeli democracy. We must not surrender to violence, anarchy, military service refusals and wild strikes.

“We are the majority, let’s make our voice heard. We won’t let our vote and the state be stolen from us.”

