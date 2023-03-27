Smotrich says overhaul must not be paused: ‘We won’t let the state be stolen from us’

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich says the government must not freeze its push to revamp the justice system, saying he’ll attend a right-wing rally in Jerusalem and urging supporters to come.

“Come to Jerusalem,” Smotrich says in a statement. “We must not stop the reform aimed at fixing the justice system and Israeli democracy. We must not surrender to violence, anarchy, military service refusals and wild strikes.

“We are the majority, let’s make our voice heard. We won’t let our vote and the state be stolen from us.”