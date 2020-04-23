Spain virus toll tops 22,000, but health minister says slowdown achieved

The Spanish health ministry reports that 440 people have died in the past 24 hours from COVID-19, a slight increase for the third day running, bringing the overall death toll to 22,157.

Case numbers are up 4,635 to 213,024.

The country has suffered the third-highest number of deaths in the world from the pandemic after the United States and Italy, with infections now more than 213,000 cases, health ministry figures show

Spanish health officials believe the epidemic peaked on April 2 when 950 people died over 24 hours, nearly three weeks after the government imposed a strict lockdown, effectively confining almost 47 million citizens to home to slow the spread of the virus.

“We have achieved the goal of a deceleration and slowdown for this week but we remain in a hard phase of the epidemic,” Health Minister Salvador Illa tells a news conference.

— AFP