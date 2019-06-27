State to ask labor court to prevent strike at airport, border crossings

The Interior Ministry’s Population, Migration and Border Protection Authority says it will turn to the national labor court to ask it to order border clerks not to go on strike next week.

The move comes after the union of border clerks, who register all incoming and outgoing traffic at Israel’s borders, including its airports, announced earlier today they would go on strike by Tuesday to protest a years-long delay in wage talks and ongoing problems with timely salary payments by the agency.

The announcement comes as hundreds of thousands of Israelis prepare to travel abroad at the start of summer vacation for Israeli schools.