Stats released for Holocaust Remembrance Day show 212K survivors living in Israel

Aisha Rabi’s husband Yaqoub says he has no faith in Israeli justice and wants a hearing in an international court after the Central District Court indicted only one of the five suspects arrested on suspicion of involvement in his wife’s killing.

“The Israeli police and intelligence both know who hit us leading to my wife’s death but they charged one person only.”

“When they hit our car with stones they were more than four people,” he tells AFP. “I want all those who killed my wife to be tried in an international court.”

— with AFP