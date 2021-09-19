Sudan said hesitant to have public ties with Israel without White House signing cermony

A senior diplomat in Sudan is quoted by the Kan public broadcaster explaining the country’s absence from last week’s US-hosted event celebrating the Abraham Accords, a series of normalization deals between Israel and several Arab nations.

The unnamed diplomat says it will be tough for Sudan to have public ties with Israel until the countries sign an agreement to establish diplomatic ties at the White House.

The online event Friday marked one year since the normalization deals between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain were signed during a White House hosted by then US president Donald Trump. Sudan and Morocco later joined the accords, but neither held signing ceremonies at the White House.