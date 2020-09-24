Sudan to okay Israel ties in ‘coming days’ in deal with US — report

Sudan and the US have reached a “declaration of principles on the role of Arab normalization with Israel in establishing peace in the region and preserving the rights of the Palestinians,” pro-Saudi daily al-Sharq al-Awsat reports.

The deal is set to be announced in the coming days, the report says.

As part of the deal, the US and Sudan reached an agreement to remove Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism and provide it with financial aid, according to al-Sharq al-Awsat. The well-known daily is owned by a member of the Saudi royal family.

“Khartoum conditioned its position on normalization in exchange for the fulfillment of demands which include an aid package and access to loans from international financial institutions,” the newspaper says.

Yesterday, Sudanese head of state Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan returned from three days of direct talks in Abu Dhabi with the United States. In a statement, his government called the talks “frank and sincere” and said that he would present the results to the country’s ruling Sovereignty Council.

According to al-Sharq al-Awsat, al-Burhan will announce the deal after the Sovereignty Council — which includes both military and civilian leaders — formally approves the agreement.

— Aaron Boxerman