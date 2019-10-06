Supreme Court rejects Rabin assassin’s appeal to lift strictures

The Supreme Court rejects a petition from prime minister Yitzhak Rabin’s assassin, Yigal Amir, against strictures placed on him after he used his phone for political purposes.

“The Supreme Court failed in its decision not to provide protection for personal rights. Unfortunately, no substantive hearing took place over Yigal Amir’s complaints. Indeed, [these are] terrible days,” his lawyer says in a play on the Hebrew name for a new film about the Jewish extremist.

Amir recently lost his phone privileges for two months after he used them in violation of prison rules in an effort to form a political party to lobby for his release.

He was also denied family visits, conjugal visits, newspapers and access to electrical appliances.

Amir went on hunger strike in protest but called it off a week later.

The offending phone call was made to Yoav Eliasi, a rapper and far-right activist known as “The Shadow.”

Amir asked Eliasi to help fight for his release. The rapper rejected his request.