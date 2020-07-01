Swastikas drawn on home and bench in Jewish neighborhood of Baltimore

Swastikas were found drawn on a public bench and on the side door of a home in a Jewish neighborhood of Baltimore.

The symbol on the home, in the northwest section of the city, was drawn with a black marker and discovered on June 24, the local CBS affiliate WJZ reports, citing the police report.

Area residents found the swastika spray-painted on the bench.

A white piece of paper colored with a heart with the words “Love Not Hate” was taped over the swastika on the bench, according to the report.

