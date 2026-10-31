Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 31, 2026
Syria weighing whether to enter Mecca pact, foreign minister says
Syria’s top diplomat says Damascus is considering whether to join the Mecca alliance that binds Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in a NATO-style defense pact.
“Discussions are currently underway to evaluate Syria’s entry into the Mecca alliance,” Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani says during the IISS Manama Dialogue event in Bahrain.
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