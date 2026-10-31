Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 31, 2026

Syria weighing whether to enter Mecca pact, foreign minister says

By AFP Today, 11:42 am
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Syria’s Foreign Affairs Minister Asaad al-Shaibani speaks as UN Secretary-General (unseen) listens, during a joint press conference following their meeting at the Tishreen Palace in the Syrian capital Damascus on July 25, 2026. (LOUAI BESHARA/AFP)
Syria’s Foreign Affairs Minister Asaad al-Shaibani speaks as UN Secretary-General (unseen) listens, during a joint press conference following their meeting at the Tishreen Palace in the Syrian capital Damascus on July 25, 2026. (LOUAI BESHARA/AFP)

Syria’s top diplomat says Damascus is considering whether to join the Mecca alliance that binds Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in a NATO-style defense pact.

“Discussions are currently underway to evaluate Syria’s entry into the Mecca alliance,” Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani says during the IISS Manama Dialogue event in Bahrain.

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