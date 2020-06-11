Syrian baby with heart defect arrives at Israeli hospital for treatment

A 10-day-old Syrian baby was flown into Israel from Cyprus earlier today for an emergency procedure to correct a congenital heart defect, according to the Sheba Medical Center.

The infant received the surgery earlier today and is now in recovery, on a respirator, a spokesman for the Ramat Gan hospital says.

This is the first time that the Sheba Medical Center — often ranked as one of the world’s top hospitals — has received an emergency case from abroad like this since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the spokesman. Such situations were regularly common before the outbreak, including with countries with which Israel does not have diplomatic ties, like Syria and Iraq.

The baby’s father is staying at the hospital as well, until doctors determine that the child is well enough for them to travel, which will likely take several weeks.

— Judah Ari Gross