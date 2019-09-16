The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s news as it unfolds.
Teenager sporting fake Hitler mustache performs Nazi salute outside Scottish synagogue
A teenage boy in Scotland was filmed performing the Nazi salute in front of a local synagogue while wearing a fake Hitler mustache.
The STV station reports that the incident outside Giffnock & Newlands Synagogue, which was exposed in social networks but whose exact date is not known, is being treated as an anti-Semitic hate crime by local police.
“Police Scotland is aware of a video circulating online on various social media channels, which shows a teenage boy conducting actions of an anti-Semitic nature outside a synagogue. Inquiries are ongoing to trace the persons responsible for making and distributing the video,” a police spokeswoman is quoted as telling STV.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland tells the Jewish Chronicle: “A 16-year-old-boy has been charged and is the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal and the Scottish Children’s Reporters Administration in connection with the incident.”
The video is believed to have been created via the TikTok social media video app, and reportedly was circulated among students at the end of last week, according to the Jewish Chronicle.
Paul Edlin, president of Glasgow Jewish Representative Council, tells STV: “The Glasgow Jewish Representative Council are appalled at this anti-Semitic hate crime and we understand that the police are pursuing it vigorously and hope that the alleged perpetrators will be brought to justice quickly.
“The fact that it is now posted on social media makes it an even more significant hate crime,” he adds.
— JTA
Weapons used in Saudi attacks ‘came from Iran,’ coalition says
The weapons used to strike two Saudi oil plants were provided by the kingdom’s arch-foe Iran, the Riyadh-led coalition fighting in Yemen says.
“The investigation is continuing and all indications are that weapons used in both attacks came from Iran,” coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki tells reporters in Riyadh, adding they arenow probing “from where they were fired.”
— AFP
Elections Committee head was told vote could be called off due to war – report
Haaretz reports that Prime Minister Netanyahu’s national security adviser, Meir Ben-Shabbat, met last week with the head of the Central Election Committee to inform him that Tuesday’s elections could be called off due to war.
Earlier today, the newspaper reported that the prime minister tried to initiate an aggressive response to a rocket attack from Gaza that had forced him to take shelter during a campaign stop in Ashdod last week.
The earlier report said that the initiative was effectively blocked by the attorney general, who said the cabinet would have to be convened to make such a decision.
The newer report says that the debate on a possible military response in Gaza became so serious that Ben-Shabbat invited the head of the Central Elections Committee, Hanan Melcer, to attend the meeting. He reportedly did so at the behest of the attorney-general, Avichai Mandelblit.
On Friday morning Netanyahu said, “An operation in Gaza could happen at any moment, including four days before the elections. The date of the elections does not factor [into a decision to go to war].”
Israelis go to the polls on Tuesday. Netanyahu, who is facing stiff competition in his bid to reclaim the premiership, has been seeking to hammer home his credentials and past achievements in security and diplomacy, but ongoing attacks from Gaza have remained a nagging thorn in his side, repeatedly exploited by his political rivals.
For many of those rivals, the scenes of Netanyahu being forced to take shelter from rockets provided a counterpoint to the image he has attempted to cultivate as Mr. Security, highlighting what they say is his government’s failure to deal with ongoing attacks from Gaza terror groups.
Trump hints Iran behind attack on Saudi oil production
For the first time, US President Donald Trump accuses Iran of being behind the drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities over the weekend.
In a tweet, he references a June incident that saw Iran shoot down an American drone, which reportedly almost sparked a massive American strike on the Islamic Republic.
Remember when Iran shot down a drone, saying knowingly that it was in their “airspace” when, in fact, it was nowhere close. They stuck strongly to that story knowing that it was a very big lie. Now they say that they had nothing to do with the attack on Saudi Arabia. We’ll see?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019
Iraq PM, US secretary of state discuss drone attacks on Saudi plants
Iraq’s prime minister discusses the weekend drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities by phone with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the premier’s office says, stressing his country was not involved.
The attacks on two key oil installations were claimed by Yemen’s Huthi rebels, but the US has denied they originated from the war-torn state.
Some US officials are investigating whether missiles were actually launched from Iraq or Iran, but Baghdad on Sunday denied its territory was used for the strikes.
Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi tells Pompeo that Baghdad’s aim is to “prohibit Iraqi territory being used to wage attacks against any neighboring, brotherly or friendly country.”
According to a statement from the premier’s office, Pompeo tells Abdel Mahdi that information gathered by the US “confirms” that Iraqi land was not used in the latest attacks.
–– AFP
Israel to close Palestinian crossings for election day
The Israeli military announces it will shutting down the crossings out of the West Bank and Gaza Strip to Palestinians on Tuesday for election day.
The closure is scheduled to begin at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and end 24 hours later, the army says.
“During the closure, crossings will be permitted only on humanitarian, medical and other exceptional grounds, with permission from the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories,” the IDF says in a statement.
Such measures are common by the Israeli military for Jewish and national holidays.
— Judah Ari Gross
Vessel seized by Iran is Emirati, was en route to UAE – report
According to Iranian officials quoted by Fars, the vessel seized by the Islamic Republic today in the Strait of Hormuz was Emirati-flagged.
The report says the vessel was sailing to the United Arab Emirates near an island off Iran’s Hormozgan Province when it was seized.
The name of the ship is not immediately available.
IDF officer who lost an eye in storied 2006 battle to lead Golani Brigade
An IDF officer who earned official commendation for a Second Lebanon War battle in which he lost an eye is named the next commander of the storied Golani Infantry Brigade.
Col. Barak Hiram, who currently commands the Israel Defense Forces’ Tzeelim training base, will take command of the brigade in the coming months, the military says.
During the 2006 Second Lebanon War, Hiram, then a major, served as a platoon commander in the elite Egoz unit. During a battle in the southern Lebanese town of Haddatha, Hiram sustained a head wound, which he bandaged himself. He continued fighting, refusing to be taken away until the end of the battle, when another officer was able to take his place.
He ultimately lost his eye from the injury.
A year after the end of the war, he was awarded an official citation of bravery.
Hiram’s appointment is announced along with 17 other high-ranking positions in the IDF. All of the nominations — requiring a degree of colonel — were approved by IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also serves as defense minister.
–– Judah Ari Gross
Kremlin warns against ‘hasty’ conclusions on Saudi attacks
The Kremlin warns against a hasty reaction to the drone strikes on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia that Washington is blaming on Iran.
“We call on all countries to avoid hasty steps or conclusions that could exacerbate the situation, and on the contrary keep to a line of conduct that will help soften the impact of the situation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov tells journalists.
— AFP
Iran said to seize another vessel in the Strait of Hormuz
According to Iran’s Fars news agency, the Islamic Republic has seized a ship in the Persian Gulf’s Strait of Hormuz, claiming that it was “smuggling diesel” through the strategic waterway.
The report says 11 crew members were arrested.
Judo champion who defied Iran’s rules now in hiding
Saeid Mollaei has been in hiding since he left the Iranian judo team last month, saying he had been ordered to withdraw from the world championships on political grounds.
Now he’s training for next year’s Olympics without a guarantee he can compete.
Mollaei was the defending world champion, and Israel’s Sagi Muki his biggest rival for the gold medal. There was one problem — Iran has a policy of boycotting all competitions against Israelis, even if that means an athlete’s training was all for nothing.
In the end, Mollaei lost a bronze-medal bout and didn’t face Muki, who won gold. The International Judo Federation, which is supporting Mollaei, said he received demands to withdraw from an Iranian deputy sports minister, embassy staff and the head of the Iranian Olympic Committee.
Mollaei tells The Associated Press he was ordered to lose a preliminary bout against a Russian in order to cover up the reason for his withdrawal. When he refused and won, he received more intimidating calls from senior officials.
“For once, I decided to live as a free man for myself, and prove to the world that I am a brave man,” Mollaei says in a recent interview in Germany, where he’s living in an undisclosed location.
“I did this for my human soul. For myself. I wanted to practice and compete with freedom, with peace of mind,” says Mollaei, speaking in Persian. “I didn’t want to worry about whom to compete with and whom not to compete with. I’ll compete with anyone, to honor the Olympic charter.”
–– AP
US energy chief blasts Iran for alleged attack on Saudi oil
US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry condemns what he calls “Iran’s attack on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” in an address to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s general conference in Vienna.
Perry says in Austria that “this behavior is unacceptable” and that Iran “must be held responsible.”
He adds: “Make no mistake about it, this was a deliberate attack on the global economy and the global energy market.”
He says that US President Donald Trump has authorized the release of strategic oil reserves should the US need them, and that his “department stands ready” to proceed if necessary.
Perry also adds that “despite Iran’s malign efforts we are very confident that the market is resilient and will respond.”
— AP
comments