The specifics of the nightly curfew that begins 7 p.m. in virus hotspots

The Health Ministry publishes the details of the nightly curfew to take place starting 7 p.m. today in coronavirus hotspots, as set out by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.

Following is a list of activities for which residents of the so-called “red” zones will be nevertheless allowed to leave their homes:

1. Going to work and returning from it, or transporting a person to and from work;

2. Purchasing food, medicine and vital products or receiving vital services;

3. Receiving medical treatment;

4. Donating blood;

5. Taking part in a demonstration;

6. Participating in legal proceedings involving the person or in which they are required to take part;

7. Going to the Knesset;

8. Receiving treatment from welfare authorities;

9. Sports activities alone or with people living in the same household, up to 500 meters away from the house;

10. A brief stay or walk outside, alone or with people living in the same household, up to 500 meters away from the house;

11. Women going to a mikveh ritual bath;

12. Participating in a funeral, brit milah circumcision, prayer or wedding of a first-degree relative;

13. Providing medical assistance or other necessary assistance to a person in need;

14. Transferring a minor whose parents live separately from one parent to the other;

15. Transferring a minor whose parent needs to go for a vital activity, with nobody in the house to leave the minor with.

During the curfew, businesses will not be allowed to open apart from vital businesses, which are food stores (not including restaurants); pharmacies; optical shops; shops whose main business is selling hygiene products; and labs for fixing communications devices and computers.

Beyond that, there are no more travel restrictions on entry and exit from the “red” zones.