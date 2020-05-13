Three more people die of coronavirus, taking national toll to 264

Recently released “lone soldiers,” who either don’t have family in Israel or aren’t financially supported by their family, will receive a special one-time grant of NIS 4,000 ($1,130) to help them through the coronavirus pandemic, the Defense Ministry says.

This measure comes after recently discharged lone soldiers complained that they were not eligible for many of the existing government programs to help people who were fired or put on leave from their jobs because of the crisis as they only recently entered the workforce.

As most of them are not financially supported by their families, these veterans are also not able to rely on help from their parents, as other recently released soldiers have been able to do.

Only soldiers released from the military within the past year are eligible. Those interested in applying must provide a copy of their rental agreement, showing they paid rent between March and May 31, 2020.

The ministry says the funds should be distributed “shortly.”

— Judah Ari Gross