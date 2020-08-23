To punish Hamas, Israel bars vehicle imports from entering Gaza

Israeli authorities have prevented vehicle imports from passing through the Erez Crossing with the Gaza Strip in response to waves of explosive balloons launched from the territory into Israel.

“Following the continued violation of security stability, and following the decision to close the Kerem Shalom Commercial Crossing, with the exception of humanitarian equipment, it will be noted that the import of vehicles, which has so far been carried out through the Erez Crossing, was stopped as well starting today,” a security source tells The Times of Israel.

The security source does not confirm Gazan reports that Israel is not allowing anything, save for food and medical supplies, through the crossings.

Over the past few weeks, Gaza-based groups have resumed launching balloon-borne explosive devices into southern Israel, sparking dozens of fires that caused environmental and property damage in the region. Rockets have also been fired on multiple occasions at Israeli cities and towns.

Those attacks have drawn daily retaliatory Israeli strikes against what it says are Hamas installations. Israel has also gradually closed the Kerem Shalom commercial crossing and banned Gazan fisherman from using a demarcated zone for fishing in an attempt to pressure Hamas to crack down on the Gaza-based balloon launchers.

— Aaron Boxerman