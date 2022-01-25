Top PA official says his meeting with Lapid was ‘positive,’ will have follow-ups

Senior Palestinian Authority official Hussein al-Sheikh tells Israel’s Walla news site that his meeting this week with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid was positive and “opened the door” to expanding diplomatic talks, adding that they agreed to hold follow-up meetings.

“We want this door to stay open to advance in future toward renewing [peace] negotiations,” al-Sheikh says.

He says he conveyed a message to Lapid from PA President Mahmoud Abbas that he believes in a diplomatic solution and thinks it’s important that there be a diplomatic horizon for Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

Al-Sheikh says he raised the issue of rising violence by settler extremists against Palestinians in the West Bank, while Lapid raised the issue of PA efforts to have Israel prosecuted in the International Criminal Court.