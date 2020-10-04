Top police officials slam minister for pushing to quash anti-government protests

Senior police officials have reportedly issued rare criticism of their superior, Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, a staunch ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claiming he is trying to intervene in their operational work to step up action against anti-government protests.

“He tries every day to intervene in the police work in the field, even though that isn’t his job,” an unnamed official is quoted as saying by Channel 13.

“He is trying to destroy police, just like he ruined the Justice Ministry,” the source adds, referring to Ohana’s former post as justice minister, when he clashed repeatedly with law enforcement officials.

“Over the past weeks, Ohana is trying to pass the message of zero tolerance to protesters,” the source reportedly says, adding that the minister is trying to pit district commanders against each other, using the race for next police commissioner as leverage.