Total number of virus infections in Israel rises to 15,728; death toll at 210

The Health Ministry announces 173 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections in Israel to 15,728.

The death toll rises to 210, up two from this morning’s tally.

According to the Health Ministry, 116 people are in serious condition, 92 of whom are on ventilators.

Another 82 people are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms.

So far, 7,746 Israelis have recovered from the coronavirus.