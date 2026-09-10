Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 10, 2026

Trump denies reports of damage to US aircraft in Iranian attack on Jordan

By ToI Staff and Reuters Today, 7:45 pm
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US President Donald Trump speaks at the Republican convention September 9, 2026, in Dallas. (AP/Alex Brandon)
US President Donald Trump speaks at the Republican convention September 9, 2026, in Dallas. (AP/Alex Brandon)

US President Donald Trump denies reports that Iranian strikes caused damage to US aircraft in Jordan this week.

“Nope,” Trump says in response to a question about the reports in an interview with the NewsNation outlet.

He adds: “No damage. No nothing.”

The US president also says he doesn’t know if Iran is “gonna be able to hold out” under US economic pressure.

“But it’ll get settled after the elections. Or maybe sooner. But it’ll get settled right after the election,” he says, referring to the upcoming midterm elections in the US in November.

Earlier, a US official told Reuters that Iranian strikes damaged multiple American military aircraft this week on the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, says Iran’s attack hit one A-10 Thunderbolt II, known as the Warthog, leaving it with a missing wing, while roughly eight F-15s sustained light damage and were returned to service.

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