Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 9, 2026

Trump meets with Qatari PM at White House amid Iran diplomacy efforts

By Jacob Magid Today, 7:55 pm
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

US President Donald Trump has begun his Oval Office meeting with visiting Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, a White House official says.

The pair are slated to discuss Qatar’s efforts to broker an agreement between the US and Iran that would curb Tehran’s nuclear program and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The meeting is being held behind closed doors — a rarity for Trump, who usually likes taking questions from reporters while hosting world leaders.

Al-Thani also met earlier today with US Vice President JD Vance, who has been a vocal proponent of a diplomatic off-ramp to the conflict, as opposed to a renewed US military offensive.

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