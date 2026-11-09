Trump meets with Qatari PM at White House amid Iran diplomacy efforts

US President Donald Trump has begun his Oval Office meeting with visiting Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, a White House official says.

The pair are slated to discuss Qatar’s efforts to broker an agreement between the US and Iran that would curb Tehran’s nuclear program and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The meeting is being held behind closed doors — a rarity for Trump, who usually likes taking questions from reporters while hosting world leaders.

Al-Thani also met earlier today with US Vice President JD Vance, who has been a vocal proponent of a diplomatic off-ramp to the conflict, as opposed to a renewed US military offensive.