Trump says he has ‘big decision’ on Iran, expects to ink a deal after midterm election

UNITED NATIONS — US President Donald Trump tells the United Nations General Assembly that he has a “big decision to make” regarding how to proceed in the ongoing conflict against Iran.

“Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before?” he asks rhetorically. “Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?”

“I believe we’ll make a deal right after the election,” he again claims, referring to the upcoming US midterm election scheduled for November.

He says that he feels no pressure from the looming election.

“What they don’t realize is that I’m not running… and I’ll be here for two and a half years. I give absolutely no credence and will not give credence to the election when it comes to Iran,” Trump insists.

“The only thing that does is that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon,” he says.

He again insists that the US is not low on munitions, despite mounting press reports of the contrary.

Trump says the US military industrial complex is quickly building more weapons, “and we’ll be able to supply our allies at a much faster rate than we’re doing right now.”

Trump urges countries to join the US in “enforcing the complete economic isolation of Iran until they stop their attacks on commercial shipping, relinquish their nuclear ambitions, and cease their support of terror.”

“The terrorist regime is behaving badly — not because they are strong and confident, but because they are weak and desperate,” Trump says.

“If we stand united, we will soon see a world free of the last 51-year menace of Iranian terror and oil prices will come plummeting down, even lower than they were at the start of the conflict,” he asserts.

“With courage and resolve, anything is possible. Big changes can happen and happen fast,” Trump says.